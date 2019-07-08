Comparison of Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

Both Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 26 65.46 N/A -4.22 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 2 163.04 N/A -2.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Insmed Incorporated and BioPharmX Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Insmed Incorporated and BioPharmX Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 3.03 beta means Insmed Incorporated’s volatility is 203.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. BioPharmX Corporation’s -0.04 beta is the reason why it is 104.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Insmed Incorporated are 6.5 and 6.4. Competitively, BioPharmX Corporation has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Insmed Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioPharmX Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Insmed Incorporated and BioPharmX Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00 BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Insmed Incorporated has a 85.11% upside potential and a consensus price target of $43.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Insmed Incorporated shares and 18.9% of BioPharmX Corporation shares. About 0.4% of Insmed Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96% BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend while BioPharmX Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats on 6 of the 8 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.