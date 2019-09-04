Comparison of Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Both Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 25 22.84 N/A -4.28 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.28 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Insmed Incorporated and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4%

Risk and Volatility

Insmed Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 176.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.76 beta. Competitively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s beta is 1.6 which is 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Insmed Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. Insmed Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Insmed Incorporated and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

Insmed Incorporated has a consensus price target of $39, and a 146.84% upside potential. Meanwhile, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus price target is $6, while its potential upside is 151.05%. The results provided earlier shows that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc appears more favorable than Insmed Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insmed Incorporated and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 53%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated has 67.3% stronger performance while Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has -10.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.