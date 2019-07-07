Comparison of Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Both Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 26 69.40 N/A -4.22 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9%

Risk & Volatility

Insmed Incorporated is 203.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.03 beta. Competitively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 142.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

Insmed Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.3 and has 23.3 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Insmed Incorporated and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 74.56% for Insmed Incorporated with consensus target price of $43.5. Competitively Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $5.5, with potential upside of 102.95%. The data provided earlier shows that Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Insmed Incorporated, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insmed Incorporated and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 77.6%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated has stronger performance than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Insmed Incorporated.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.