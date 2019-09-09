Comparison of Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)

Both Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insight Select Income Fund
|19
|19.94
|N/A
|0.82
|24.29
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Insight Select Income Fund and Jupai Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Insight Select Income Fund and Jupai Holdings Limited.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|-32%
|-23.2%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Insight Select Income Fund and Jupai Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 42.51% and 23% respectively. Competitively, 2.59% are Jupai Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.15%
|-0.25%
|5.17%
|9.84%
|10.33%
|15.2%
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|-4.39%
|-19.34%
|-48.42%
|-51%
|-88.48%
|-55.35%
For the past year Insight Select Income Fund had bullish trend while Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend.
Summary
Insight Select Income Fund beats on 7 of the 8 factors Jupai Holdings Limited.
Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.
