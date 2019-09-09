Comparison of Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)

Both Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.94 N/A 0.82 24.29 Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Insight Select Income Fund and Jupai Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Insight Select Income Fund and Jupai Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Insight Select Income Fund and Jupai Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 42.51% and 23% respectively. Competitively, 2.59% are Jupai Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2% Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35%

For the past year Insight Select Income Fund had bullish trend while Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Insight Select Income Fund beats on 7 of the 8 factors Jupai Holdings Limited.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.