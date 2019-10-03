Comparison of Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Select Income Fund 20 0.00 N/A 0.82 24.29 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Insight Select Income Fund and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insight Select Income Fund and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.51% and 31.17%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06%

For the past year Insight Select Income Fund has weaker performance than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund