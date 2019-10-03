Comparison of Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insight Select Income Fund
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.82
|24.29
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Insight Select Income Fund and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Insight Select Income Fund and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.51% and 31.17%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.15%
|-0.25%
|5.17%
|9.84%
|10.33%
|15.2%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|-1.07%
|1.69%
|1.09%
|8.96%
|-2.02%
|20.06%
For the past year Insight Select Income Fund has weaker performance than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.