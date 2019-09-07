Comparison of Inseego Corp. (INSG) and Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Both Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) and Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inseego Corp. 5 1.42 N/A -0.11 0.00 Extreme Networks Inc. 7 0.82 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Inseego Corp. and Extreme Networks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Inseego Corp. and Extreme Networks Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inseego Corp. 0.00% 18% -4.7% Extreme Networks Inc. 0.00% -12.2% -2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.44 beta indicates that Inseego Corp. is 56.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Extreme Networks Inc.’s 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Inseego Corp. Its rival Extreme Networks Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. Inseego Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Extreme Networks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Inseego Corp. and Extreme Networks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inseego Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Extreme Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Inseego Corp. has a 36.99% upside potential and a consensus price target of $6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Inseego Corp. and Extreme Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.7% and 81.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Inseego Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Extreme Networks Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inseego Corp. 2.77% 5.91% 9.94% 0.19% 188.89% 25.3% Extreme Networks Inc. 12.28% 23.52% 19.01% 10% -3.21% 33.44%

For the past year Inseego Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Extreme Networks Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Inseego Corp. beats Extreme Networks Inc.

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and device management. Its platforms provide a way to order, connect, and manage remote assets; and improve business operations. The companyÂ’s SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, asset, and other SaaS telematics; Crossroads platform, which provides IoT device management and service enablement; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets, saving money on personnel, and telecom expenses. Its integrated telematics and mobile tracking hardware is sold as an enabler for its Ctrack SaaS delivery platforms; and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices collect and control critical vehicle data and driver behaviors, and deliver that information to the cloud. Its customers comprise wireless operators, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and companies. The company was formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc. and changed its name to Inseego Corp. in November 2016. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. The company also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, it offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers advanced visibility and control over users and applications. The company sells and markets its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. It serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.