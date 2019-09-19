Comparison of Inpixon (INPX) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)

Both Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inpixon 1 1.33 N/A 16.88 0.02 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.39 N/A 0.07 44.46

Table 1 demonstrates Inpixon and SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SilverSun Technologies Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Inpixon. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Inpixon’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Table 2 has Inpixon and SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inpixon 0.00% 0% 0% SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Inpixon has a beta of 1.44 and its 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.44 beta.

Inpixon’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SilverSun Technologies Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Inpixon therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Inpixon and SilverSun Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 13.4%. Inpixon’s share held by insiders are 0.06%. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.2% of SilverSun Technologies Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inpixon -3.29% -31.64% -52.23% -82.3% -91.7% -87.57% SilverSun Technologies Inc. -5.25% -2.03% -3.67% 33.18% -27.62% 27.59%

For the past year Inpixon has -87.57% weaker performance while SilverSun Technologies Inc. has 27.59% stronger performance.

On 5 of the 8 factors SilverSun Technologies Inc. beats Inpixon.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates through Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products; Storage and Computing; SaaS (software-as-a-services); and Professional Services segments. It offers AirPatrol, a location-based security and marketing platform for wireless and cellular devices to detect, monitor, and manage the content and behavior of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices based on their location and user; and Big Data appliance products. The company also provides enterprise computing and storage, virtualization, business continuity, networking, and information technology business consulting services; and software-as-a-services or Internet based hosting services, including cloud-based big data analytics and enterprise solutions to the media, publishing, and entertainment industries. In addition, it offers custom application/software design, architecture and development, program management, system consulting, outsourcing, staff augmentation, data center design and operation, data migration, and other non-SaaS services. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, and telecom. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.