Comparison of Inpixon (INPX) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inpixon 1 1.06 N/A 16.88 0.02 PROS Holdings Inc. 56 11.73 N/A -1.70 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Inpixon and PROS Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inpixon 0.00% 0% 0% PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.3% -13.8%

Volatility & Risk

Inpixon is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.44. Competitively, PROS Holdings Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Inpixon are 1 and 0.9. Competitively, PROS Holdings Inc. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. PROS Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Inpixon.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Inpixon and PROS Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inpixon 0 0 0 0.00 PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of PROS Holdings Inc. is $69, which is potential 6.76% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Inpixon and PROS Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 97.14%. Insiders held roughly 0.06% of Inpixon’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.1% of PROS Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inpixon -3.29% -31.64% -52.23% -82.3% -91.7% -87.57% PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45%

For the past year Inpixon has -87.57% weaker performance while PROS Holdings Inc. has 130.45% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors PROS Holdings Inc. beats Inpixon.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates through Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products; Storage and Computing; SaaS (software-as-a-services); and Professional Services segments. It offers AirPatrol, a location-based security and marketing platform for wireless and cellular devices to detect, monitor, and manage the content and behavior of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices based on their location and user; and Big Data appliance products. The company also provides enterprise computing and storage, virtualization, business continuity, networking, and information technology business consulting services; and software-as-a-services or Internet based hosting services, including cloud-based big data analytics and enterprise solutions to the media, publishing, and entertainment industries. In addition, it offers custom application/software design, architecture and development, program management, system consulting, outsourcing, staff augmentation, data center design and operation, data migration, and other non-SaaS services. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, and telecom. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.