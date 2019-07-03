Comparison of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Since Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 9.21 N/A -1.04 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 8.74 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vericel Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.66 beta indicates that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 66.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Vericel Corporation has a 2.82 beta which is 182.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9. Competitively, Vericel Corporation has 8.5 and 8.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vericel Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vericel Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 248.41% at a $10.4 consensus target price. Vericel Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $23.5 consensus target price and a 24.80% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Vericel Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 85.3% of Vericel Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 3.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Vericel Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.51% -12.53% -25.43% -34.03% -26.22% -12.75% Vericel Corporation -5.02% -7.89% -5.96% 5.77% 27.16% -2.07%

For the past year Vericel Corporation has weaker performance than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.