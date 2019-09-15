Comparison of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 34.34 N/A -0.99 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 6 173.70 N/A -2.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 and a Quick Ratio of 4.9. Competitively, Vaccinex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaccinex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 401.93% and an $13 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 1.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Vaccinex Inc. has 5.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Vaccinex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Vaccinex Inc. beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.