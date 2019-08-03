Comparison of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN)

As Biotechnology companies, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.20 N/A -0.99 0.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 290.98% and an $10.4 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 44% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.61% of Prana Biotechnology Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.