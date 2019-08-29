Comparison of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 29.21 N/A -0.99 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 16.03 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.01 beta indicates that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 101.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a 0.64 beta which is 36.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. On the competitive side is, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. which has a 3.7 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 372.08% at a $10.4 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 44% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 58.14% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Cleveland BioLabs Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.