Comparison of Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV) and Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) and Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). The two are both Healthcare Information Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalon Holdings Inc. 14 3.99 N/A -0.21 0.00 Veeva Systems Inc. 147 24.45 N/A 1.76 94.53

In table 1 we can see Inovalon Holdings Inc. and Veeva Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -4.5% -1.6% Veeva Systems Inc. 0.00% 21.8% 16.7%

Risk and Volatility

Inovalon Holdings Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.64 beta. Veeva Systems Inc.’s 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Inovalon Holdings Inc. Its rival Veeva Systems Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Veeva Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Inovalon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Inovalon Holdings Inc. and Veeva Systems Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalon Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Veeva Systems Inc. 0 5 9 2.64

Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 26.18%. Competitively the average price target of Veeva Systems Inc. is $175.71, which is potential 9.91% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Inovalon Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Veeva Systems Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Inovalon Holdings Inc. and Veeva Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.9% and 89.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.6% of Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Veeva Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovalon Holdings Inc. -0.33% 4.17% 12.78% 6.08% 48.51% 5.78% Veeva Systems Inc. -0.1% 1.49% 19.88% 53.06% 120.73% 85.74%

For the past year Inovalon Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Veeva Systems Inc.

Summary

Veeva Systems Inc. beats Inovalon Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models throughout the healthcare industry. The company through, large-scale data interconnectivity capabilities, unparalleled proprietary data sets, advanced analytics, data-driven intervention systems, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, enables the assessment and improvement of clinical and quality outcomes, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. It serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. The company provides technology that supports approximately 500 healthcare organizations. Its platforms are informed by data pertaining to approximately 848,000 physicians; 371,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 150 million Americans. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality. It also provides Veeva Network master data management solutions for the management of customer master and product master data. In addition, the company offers data solutions and services comprising Veeva OpenData, Veeva OpenData data services, Veeva OpenData email, and Veeva key opinion leader data and services, as well as territory allocation and alignment applications. Further, it provides professional and support services in the areas of implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; technical consulting services related to data migration and systems integrations; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.