Comparison of Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV) and So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

As Healthcare Information Services companies, Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) and So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalon Holdings Inc. 14 3.88 N/A -0.21 0.00 So-Young International Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) and So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -4.5% -1.6% So-Young International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Inovalon Holdings Inc. and So-Young International Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalon Holdings Inc. 1 2 1 2.25 So-Young International Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $14.25, while its potential downside is -3.00%. On the other hand, So-Young International Inc.’s potential upside is 38.21% and its average target price is $19.17. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, So-Young International Inc. is looking more favorable than Inovalon Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.6% of Inovalon Holdings Inc. shares and 7.27% of So-Young International Inc. shares. Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Comparatively, So-Young International Inc. has 42.72% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovalon Holdings Inc. 0.8% 17.64% -2.92% 21.11% 40.1% -1.69% So-Young International Inc. -2.63% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.65%

For the past year Inovalon Holdings Inc. has -1.69% weaker performance while So-Young International Inc. has 1.65% stronger performance.

Summary

So-Young International Inc. beats Inovalon Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models throughout the healthcare industry. The company through, large-scale data interconnectivity capabilities, unparalleled proprietary data sets, advanced analytics, data-driven intervention systems, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, enables the assessment and improvement of clinical and quality outcomes, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. It serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. The company provides technology that supports approximately 500 healthcare organizations. Its platforms are informed by data pertaining to approximately 848,000 physicians; 371,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 150 million Americans. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.