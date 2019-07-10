Comparison of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) and MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

As REIT – Hotel/Motel companies, InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) and MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnSuites Hospitality Trust 2 2.33 N/A -1.98 0.00 MGM Growth Properties LLC 31 8.82 N/A 0.96 32.94

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of InnSuites Hospitality Trust and MGM Growth Properties LLC.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of InnSuites Hospitality Trust and MGM Growth Properties LLC.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0.00% 9.1% 3.6% MGM Growth Properties LLC 0.00% 3.6% 0.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.6% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 84.1% of MGM Growth Properties LLC are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 77.94% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of MGM Growth Properties LLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InnSuites Hospitality Trust -6.83% -6.25% -10.71% 0.67% -10.18% -4.46% MGM Growth Properties LLC 0.89% -4.3% 0.8% 12.41% 10.33% 19.73%

For the past year InnSuites Hospitality Trust has -4.46% weaker performance while MGM Growth Properties LLC has 19.73% stronger performance.

Summary

MGM Growth Properties LLC beats on 5 of the 8 factors InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust owns and operates hotels. The company also provides management services for 9 hotels, and trademark license services for 11 hotels. As of January 31, 2010, it owned and operated 5 hotels with an aggregate of 843 suites in Arizona, southern California, and New Mexico under the name InnSuites Hotels. The company also involves in various operations incidental to the operation of hotels, such as the operation of restaurants and meeting/banquet room rentals. InnSuites Hospitality Trust was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.