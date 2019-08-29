Comparison of Innoviva Inc. (INVA) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 14 4.41 N/A 3.37 3.52 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 4 0.68 N/A -4.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Innoviva Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Innoviva Inc. is 42.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 42.5. The Current Ratio of rival Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Innoviva Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.5% of Innoviva Inc. shares and 50.4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Innoviva Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94%

For the past year Innoviva Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc on 8 of the 8 factors.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.