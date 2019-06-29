Comparison of Innoviva Inc. (INVA) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Both Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 15 5.59 N/A 3.52 4.18 Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Innoviva Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Innoviva Inc. are 66 and 66 respectively. Its competitor Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.8 and its Quick Ratio is 22.8. Innoviva Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Genprex Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.7% of Innoviva Inc. shares and 14.4% of Genprex Inc. shares. 0.1% are Innoviva Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.3% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7% Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. had bearish trend while Genprex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Innoviva Inc. beats Genprex Inc.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.