Comparison of Innoviva Inc. (INVA) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

We are comparing Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 15 5.53 N/A 3.52 4.18 Cue Biopharma Inc. 7 118.33 N/A -2.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Innoviva Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Innoviva Inc. are 66 and 66 respectively. Its competitor Cue Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 3. Innoviva Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.7% of Innoviva Inc. shares and 21.1% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares. 0.1% are Innoviva Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7% Cue Biopharma Inc. 3.94% -6.12% 40.67% 18.04% -41.06% 79.57%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. had bearish trend while Cue Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats Cue Biopharma Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.