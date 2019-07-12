Comparison of Innoviva Inc. (INVA) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Both Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 15 5.40 N/A 3.52 4.18 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -6.14 0.00

Demonstrates Innoviva Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -192.9% -134.3%

Risk and Volatility

Innoviva Inc. is 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.72 beta. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.16 beta which makes it 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Innoviva Inc.’s Current Ratio is 66 while its Quick Ratio is 66. On the competitive side is, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. which has a 8.6 Current Ratio and a 8.6 Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.7% of Innoviva Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.2% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Innoviva Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 25.61% 18.99% 46.88% 8.46% -73.14% 81.94%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance while Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 81.94% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Innoviva Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.