Comparison of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Both Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 23 415.19 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -128.6% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.8% and 45.07%. 0.3% are Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Autolus Therapeutics plc has 3.52% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.