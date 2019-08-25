Comparison of Innospec Inc. (IOSP) and NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU)

Both Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) and NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innospec Inc. 85 1.33 N/A 4.22 22.13 NewMarket Corporation 425 2.38 N/A 20.08 21.00

In table 1 we can see Innospec Inc. and NewMarket Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. NewMarket Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Innospec Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Innospec Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than NewMarket Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innospec Inc. 0.00% 11% 6.2% NewMarket Corporation 0.00% 44% 13.3%

Volatility & Risk

Innospec Inc.’s 1.28 beta indicates that its volatility is 28.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. NewMarket Corporation on the other hand, has 0.53 beta which makes it 47.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.3 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Innospec Inc. Its rival NewMarket Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 1.8 respectively. NewMarket Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Innospec Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Innospec Inc. and NewMarket Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innospec Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NewMarket Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively NewMarket Corporation has a consensus target price of $380, with potential downside of -18.82%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Innospec Inc. and NewMarket Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96% and 55.8%. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Innospec Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, NewMarket Corporation has 6.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innospec Inc. -0.37% 0.79% 13.56% 34.38% 19.11% 51.2% NewMarket Corporation -0.25% 5.57% 2.34% 5.93% 4.11% 2.31%

For the past year Innospec Inc. was more bullish than NewMarket Corporation.

Summary

NewMarket Corporation beats Innospec Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Innospec Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care products, and other specialty chemicals to oil and gas exploration and production, oil refinery, fuel users, personal care formulation, home care, agrochemical and mining formulation, and other chemical and industrial companies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels. This segmentÂ’s products are used in the operation of automotive, marine, and aviation engines; power station generators; and heating oil. The Performance Chemicals segment provides technology-based solutions for its customersÂ’ processes or products focused in the personal care, home care, agrochemical, and mining markets. The Oilfield Services segment develops and markets products to prevent loss of mud in drilling operations; chemical solutions for fracturing and stimulation operations; and products for oil and gas production, which enable flow assurance and asset integrity. The Octane Additives segment produces and sells tetra ethyl lead (TEL) for use in automotive gasoline. This segment is also involved in an environmental remediation business that manages the cleanup of redundant TEL plants. The company was formerly known as Octel Corp. and changed its name to Innospec Inc. in January 2006. Innospec Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. The company also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and individual customers. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, India, Latin America, and the Middle East. NewMarket Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.