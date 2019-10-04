Comparison of Innophos Holdings Inc. (IPHS) and Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

We are comparing Innophos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) and Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innophos Holdings Inc. 30 1.48 19.18M 1.33 20.38 Ecolab Inc. 201 2.40 255.48M 5.34 37.80

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Innophos Holdings Inc. and Ecolab Inc. Ecolab Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Innophos Holdings Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Innophos Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Ecolab Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Innophos Holdings Inc. and Ecolab Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innophos Holdings Inc. 63,384,005.29% 9.9% 4.1% Ecolab Inc. 127,364,275.39% 18.5% 7.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.41 shows that Innophos Holdings Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ecolab Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Innophos Holdings Inc. are 3.1 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Ecolab Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Innophos Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ecolab Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Innophos Holdings Inc. and Ecolab Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innophos Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ecolab Inc. 0 4 3 2.43

Competitively the consensus price target of Ecolab Inc. is $202.57, which is potential 3.76% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.3% of Innophos Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.9% of Ecolab Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.6% of Innophos Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Ecolab Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innophos Holdings Inc. -3.07% -4.43% -16.06% -9.76% -39.8% 10.76% Ecolab Inc. 1.91% 3.05% 10.61% 28.59% 43.34% 36.91%

For the past year Innophos Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Ecolab Inc.

Summary

On 14 of the 14 factors Ecolab Inc. beats Innophos Holdings Inc.

Innophos Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces performance-critical and nutritional specialty ingredients with applications in food, beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, oral care, and industrial end markets. It operates through Food, Health & Nutrition, Industrial Specialties, and Other segments. The companyÂ’s specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture additives in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; mineral and botanical sources for nutritional supplements; pharmaceutical excipients; and abrasives in toothpaste, as well as in industrial applications, such as asphalt modification and petrochemical catalysis. It also provides food and technical grade purified phosphoric acid (PPA) used in the production of fertilizer, and specialty phosphate salts and acids, as well as in beverage and water treatment applications; technical grade sodium tripolyphosphate (STPP), a specialty phosphate, which is used as an ingredient in cleaning products, such as industrial and institutional cleaners, automatic dishwashing detergents, and consumer laundry detergents, as well as in water treatment, clay processing, and copper ore processing activities; and detergent grade PPA that is primarily used in the production of STPP. In addition, the company offers granular triple super-phosphate (GTSP), a fertilizer product line used for enhancing crop yields in various agricultural sectors. It serves primarily consumer goods manufacturers, distributors, and specialty chemical manufacturers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. Innophos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries. The Global Institutional segment offers specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the foodservice, hospitality, lodging, healthcare, government and education, and retail industries. The Global Energy segment provides the process chemicals and water treatment needs of the petroleum and petrochemical industries in upstream and downstream applications. The company also offers pest elimination services to detect, eliminate, and prevent pests, such as rodents and insects, in restaurants, food and beverage processors, educational and healthcare facilities, hotels, quick service restaurant and grocery operations, and other institutional and commercial customers; and equipment repair, maintenance, and preventive maintenance services for the commercial food service industry. Ecolab Inc. sells its products through field sales personnel, corporate account personnel, distributors, and dealers. Ecolab Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.