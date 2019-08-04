Comparison of Innodata Inc. (INOD) and Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) and Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) compete against each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innodata Inc. 1 0.52 N/A -0.01 0.00 Qudian Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 1.45 6.29

Demonstrates Innodata Inc. and Qudian Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innodata Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.4% Qudian Inc. 0.00% 28.9% 18.1%

Liquidity

Innodata Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Qudian Inc. are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. Qudian Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Innodata Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.1% of Innodata Inc. shares and 18.4% of Qudian Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4.3% of Innodata Inc. shares. Comparatively, Qudian Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innodata Inc. -10.07% 32.98% 9.65% -12.59% 6.84% -16.67% Qudian Inc. 7.15% 21.7% 21.7% 72.78% 20.11% 113.05%

For the past year Innodata Inc. has -16.67% weaker performance while Qudian Inc. has 113.05% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Qudian Inc. beats Innodata Inc.

Innodata Inc., a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution. The IADS segment offers services that enable clients in the financial services, insurance, medical, and healthcare sectors to enhance decision-support through digital technologies. This segment provides APS.Extract for use with life insurance underwriting and claims; and docGenix system that extracts and classifies data from unstructured legal documents to enhance an organizationÂ’s ability to analyze documentation and feed actionable data to downstream applications. The MIS segment provides media monitoring and analysis solutions, and professional services; and publishes Bulldog ReporterÂ’s Daily Dog, a daily e-newsletter; and Inside Health Media, a daily online newsletter, as well as offers media list and media intelligence services. This segmentÂ’s technology platform monitors, aggregates, analyzes, and shares content across social, traditional, and digital media. The company serves publishers, media and information companies, digital retailers, banks, insurance companies, government agencies, and other industries through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Innodata Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

Qudian Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online consumer finance platforms in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers small cash and merchandise credit products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.