Comparison of InnerWorkings Inc. (INWK) and Worldpay Inc. (NYSE:WP)

InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) and Worldpay Inc. (NYSE:WP) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnerWorkings Inc. 4 0.18 N/A -1.47 0.00 Worldpay Inc. 102 9.75 N/A 0.48 249.71

Table 1 demonstrates InnerWorkings Inc. and Worldpay Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows InnerWorkings Inc. and Worldpay Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnerWorkings Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -7.5% Worldpay Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

InnerWorkings Inc. has a beta of 1.52 and its 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Worldpay Inc.’s 0.9 beta is the reason why it is 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of InnerWorkings Inc. are 1 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Worldpay Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. InnerWorkings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Worldpay Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

InnerWorkings Inc. and Worldpay Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InnerWorkings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Worldpay Inc. 0 5 5 2.50

On the other hand, Worldpay Inc.’s potential downside is -8.86% and its average target price is $116.7.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

InnerWorkings Inc. and Worldpay Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.6% and 92.9%. InnerWorkings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. Comparatively, 0.4% are Worldpay Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InnerWorkings Inc. 13.82% 16.57% -21.5% -8.73% -56.17% 3.48% Worldpay Inc. 0.93% 4.8% 36.42% 31.91% 46.85% 55.51%

For the past year InnerWorkings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Worldpay Inc.

Summary

Worldpay Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors InnerWorkings Inc.

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Worldpay, Inc., through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses. This segment also provides value-added services, such as omni-channel acceptance, prepaid services, and gift card solutions; and security solutions, including point-to-point encryption and tokenization at the point of sale and for e-commerce transactions. The Financial Institution Services segment offers card issuer processing, payment network processing, fraud protection, card production, prepaid program management, automated teller machine driving, portfolio optimization, data analytics, and card program marketing, as well as network gateway and switching services. It also provides statement production, and collections and inbound/outbound call centers for credit transactions, as well as other services, which include credit card portfolio analytics, program strategy and support, fraud and security management, and chargeback and dispute services. This segment serves financial institutions comprising regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and regional personal identification number networks. It markets its services through various distribution channels, including national, regional, and mid-market sales teams, as well as through third-party reseller clients and telesales operation. The company was formerly known as Vantiv, Inc. and changed its name to Worldpay, Inc. in January 2018. Worldpay, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.