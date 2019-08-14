Comparison of InnerWorkings Inc. (INWK) and Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) and Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnerWorkings Inc. 4 0.19 N/A -1.48 0.00 Spherix Incorporated 3 189.03 N/A -0.84 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates InnerWorkings Inc. and Spherix Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnerWorkings Inc. 0.00% -36.9% -12.2% Spherix Incorporated 0.00% 21.7% 19.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.43 shows that InnerWorkings Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Spherix Incorporated’s beta is 0.12 which is 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InnerWorkings Inc. Its rival Spherix Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Spherix Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than InnerWorkings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both InnerWorkings Inc. and Spherix Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 85.8% and 3.3% respectively. 4.4% are InnerWorkings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.44% of Spherix Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InnerWorkings Inc. -6.15% -5.18% 9.25% -18.12% -58.03% -2.14% Spherix Incorporated -0.89% -5.77% -26.76% -26.09% -44.57% -10.42%

For the past year InnerWorkings Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Spherix Incorporated.

Summary

Spherix Incorporated beats InnerWorkings Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Spherix Incorporated, an intellectual property company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes patented and unpatented intellectual properties. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications. Its patent portfolio includes the U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, Wi-Fi, base station functionality, and cellular. Spherix Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.