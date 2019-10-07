Comparison of InnerWorkings Inc. (INWK) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnerWorkings Inc. 4 0.75 32.75M -1.48 0.00 International Money Express Inc. 14 41.75 16.41M -0.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for InnerWorkings Inc. and International Money Express Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows InnerWorkings Inc. and International Money Express Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnerWorkings Inc. 761,362,315.47% -36.9% -12.2% International Money Express Inc. 119,519,300.80% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InnerWorkings Inc. are 1 and 0.8. Competitively, International Money Express Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. International Money Express Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InnerWorkings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.8% of InnerWorkings Inc. shares and 33.1% of International Money Express Inc. shares. InnerWorkings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.4%. Comparatively, 65% are International Money Express Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InnerWorkings Inc. -6.15% -5.18% 9.25% -18.12% -58.03% -2.14% International Money Express Inc. -3.42% -5.53% 14.19% 21.4% 40.79% 15.72%

For the past year InnerWorkings Inc. has -2.14% weaker performance while International Money Express Inc. has 15.72% stronger performance.

Summary

International Money Express Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors InnerWorkings Inc.

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.