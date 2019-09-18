Comparison of INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Both INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of INmune Bio Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us INmune Bio Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Liquidity

INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, Zafgen Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. INmune Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for INmune Bio Inc. and Zafgen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus target price of INmune Bio Inc. is $11.5, with potential upside of 94.59%. Competitively the consensus target price of Zafgen Inc. is $0.78, which is potential 5.35% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that INmune Bio Inc. seems more appealing than Zafgen Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 81.8% respectively. INmune Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 67.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.14% of Zafgen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance while Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.