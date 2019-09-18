Comparison of INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Both INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
|Zafgen Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of INmune Bio Inc. and Zafgen Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us INmune Bio Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-61.4%
|-59.8%
|Zafgen Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.6%
|-52.8%
Liquidity
INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, Zafgen Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. INmune Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zafgen Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for INmune Bio Inc. and Zafgen Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Zafgen Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
The consensus target price of INmune Bio Inc. is $11.5, with potential upside of 94.59%. Competitively the consensus target price of Zafgen Inc. is $0.78, which is potential 5.35% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that INmune Bio Inc. seems more appealing than Zafgen Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 81.8% respectively. INmune Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 67.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.14% of Zafgen Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|INmune Bio Inc.
|-3.21%
|-6.7%
|-16.05%
|0%
|0%
|13.27%
|Zafgen Inc.
|-13.33%
|-22.22%
|-64.45%
|-78.89%
|-91.17%
|-81.62%
For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance while Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance.
Summary
INmune Bio Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.