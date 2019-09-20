Comparison of INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

We are contrasting INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
|Personalis Inc.
|20
|9.19
|N/A
|-0.71
|0.00
Table 1 highlights INmune Bio Inc. and Personalis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-61.4%
|-59.8%
|Personalis Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, Personalis Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. INmune Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Personalis Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for INmune Bio Inc. and Personalis Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Personalis Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
INmune Bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 95.91% and an $11.5 average target price.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and Personalis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 48.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Personalis Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|INmune Bio Inc.
|-3.21%
|-6.7%
|-16.05%
|0%
|0%
|13.27%
|Personalis Inc.
|-16.19%
|-27.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-37.14%
For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance while Personalis Inc. has -37.14% weaker performance.
Summary
Personalis Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
