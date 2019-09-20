Comparison of INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

We are contrasting INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Personalis Inc. 20 9.19 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights INmune Bio Inc. and Personalis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, Personalis Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. INmune Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Personalis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for INmune Bio Inc. and Personalis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

INmune Bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 95.91% and an $11.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and Personalis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 48.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Personalis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance while Personalis Inc. has -37.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.