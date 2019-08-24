Comparison of INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

As Biotechnology companies, INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.32 N/A -0.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see INmune Bio Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us INmune Bio Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Liquidity

INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. INmune Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for INmune Bio Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

INmune Bio Inc. has an average target price of $11.5, and a 90.71% upside potential. Meanwhile, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 42.60%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, INmune Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares and 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares. 67.5% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.