Comparison of INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP)

As Biotechnology companies, INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 7 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of INmune Bio Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for INmune Bio Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

INmune Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 94.59% at a $11.5 average target price. Meanwhile, ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s average target price is $13, while its potential upside is 146.21%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that ERYTECH Pharma S.A. seems more appealing than INmune Bio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

INmune Bio Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 7.77%. 67.5% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.39% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance while ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has -14.23% weaker performance.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc. beats ERYTECH Pharma S.A. on 4 of the 7 factors.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.