Comparison of INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 12.55 N/A -1.49 0.00

Demonstrates INmune Bio Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides INmune Bio Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Its competitor Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. INmune Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

INmune Bio Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

INmune Bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 92.31% and an $11.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

INmune Bio Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 12.8%. About 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.15% are Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc. beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.