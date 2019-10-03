Comparison of INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 6 0.00 3.58M -1.19 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 6 12.56 5.77M -0.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of INmune Bio Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of INmune Bio Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 60,168,067.23% -61.4% -59.8% Champions Oncology Inc. 97,631,133.67% -20.5% -2.7%

Liquidity

9.1 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. Its rival Champions Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. INmune Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for INmune Bio Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 109.09% for INmune Bio Inc. with average price target of $11.5. Champions Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9.25 average price target and a 72.57% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that INmune Bio Inc. appears more favorable than Champions Oncology Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares and 54.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares. INmune Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 67.5%. Competitively, Champions Oncology Inc. has 20.87% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Champions Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Champions Oncology Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.