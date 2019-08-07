Comparison of Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) and IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX)

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) and IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) are two firms in the Specialty Chemicals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingevity Corporation 102 2.95 N/A 3.99 24.70 IKONICS Corporation 8 0.73 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ingevity Corporation and IKONICS Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ingevity Corporation and IKONICS Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingevity Corporation 0.00% 49.8% 11.2% IKONICS Corporation 0.00% -1.4% -1.1%

Liquidity

Ingevity Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor IKONICS Corporation are 6.3 and 4.2 respectively. IKONICS Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ingevity Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ingevity Corporation and IKONICS Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingevity Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 IKONICS Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Ingevity Corporation’s average target price is $115.67, while its potential upside is 34.53%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ingevity Corporation and IKONICS Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.2% and 1.4%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Ingevity Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 19.4% of IKONICS Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ingevity Corporation -5.5% -8.39% -11.06% 5.78% 2.22% 17.74% IKONICS Corporation 5.77% -5.49% -11.34% -28.5% -10.74% -15.2%

For the past year Ingevity Corporation has 17.74% stronger performance while IKONICS Corporation has -15.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Ingevity Corporation beats IKONICS Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for the food, water, beverage, and chemical purification industries. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the kraft pulping process. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various applications, including asphalt paving, adhesives, agrochemical dispersants, printing inks, lubricants, oilfield exploration and production, and other diverse industries. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for the screen printing, and awards and recognition industries primarily in the United States. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers. It also provides sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry; products and services for etched composites, ceramics, glass, and silicon wafers; and products related to proprietary inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through domestic and international distributors, magazine advertising, trade shows, and the Internet. IKONICS Corporation also exports its products to North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as The Chromaline Corporation and changed its name to IKONICS Corporation in December 2002. IKONICS Corporation was founded in 1952 and is based in Duluth, Minnesota.