Comparison of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU) and TransEnterix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) and TransEnterix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 5 1.47 N/A -0.11 0.00 TransEnterix Inc. 2 9.21 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights InfuSystem Holdings Inc. and TransEnterix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. and TransEnterix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10% -3.5% TransEnterix Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -36%

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. Its rival TransEnterix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 3.4 respectively. TransEnterix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than InfuSystem Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.8% of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.3% of TransEnterix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.7% of TransEnterix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InfuSystem Holdings Inc. -1.34% -3.48% 2.78% 17.46% 40.96% 29.07% TransEnterix Inc. 0.74% -1.44% -29.74% -50.54% -73.35% -39.38%

For the past year InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has 29.07% stronger performance while TransEnterix Inc. has -39.38% weaker performance.

Summary

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. beats TransEnterix Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, hospital outpatient, and chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings comprising home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan.

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical robotic systems. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port, robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. In addition, the company develops and manufactures flexible and rigid laparoscopic surgical instruments that are used in abdominal surgery, such as scissors, graspers, clip appliers, and suction and irrigation instruments. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.