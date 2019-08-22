Comparison of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU) and AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) and AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 5 1.41 N/A -0.11 0.00 AngioDynamics Inc. 21 2.61 N/A 1.60 12.72

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. and AngioDynamics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us InfuSystem Holdings Inc. and AngioDynamics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10% -3.5% AngioDynamics Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 2.4%

Liquidity

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, AngioDynamics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. AngioDynamics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InfuSystem Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both InfuSystem Holdings Inc. and AngioDynamics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.8% and 0% respectively. InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of AngioDynamics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InfuSystem Holdings Inc. -1.34% -3.48% 2.78% 17.46% 40.96% 29.07% AngioDynamics Inc. -5.56% 2.62% 0.39% -2.07% -3.37% 1.24%

For the past year InfuSystem Holdings Inc. was more bullish than AngioDynamics Inc.

Summary

AngioDynamics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors InfuSystem Holdings Inc.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, hospital outpatient, and chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings comprising home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan.

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. In addition, the company provides thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. Further, it offers peripherally inserted central catheters; ports that are implantable devices for the central venous administration; and dialysis products. Additionally, the company provides microwave ablation products; radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors; and NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, and interventional and surgical oncologists directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.