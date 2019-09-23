Comparison of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

We will be contrasting the differences between Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 4 0.09 N/A -2.43 0.00 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 34.1% -10.7% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 68.3% and 6.49% respectively. Insiders owned 4.9% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.25% are Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74% Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82%

For the past year Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. had bearish trend while Tuscan Holdings Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.