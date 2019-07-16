Comparison of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 5 0.07 N/A -2.18 0.00 Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 121.57

In table 1 we can see Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 3% -1.2% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and Pure Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.4% and 56.54%. About 2% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.01% -9.33% -47.11% -47.23% -52.3% -44.2% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.7% 1.41% 3.59% 0% 2.54%

For the past year Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has -44.2% weaker performance while Pure Acquisition Corp. has 2.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.