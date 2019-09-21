Comparison of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 4 0.09 N/A -2.43 0.00 Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.84

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 34.1% -10.7% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Nebula Acquisition Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Nebula Acquisition Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.3% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares and 47.1% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation shares. About 4.9% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.87% 2.64% 2.84% 3.86% 0% 4.27%

For the past year Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. had bearish trend while Nebula Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.