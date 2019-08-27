Comparison of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSS)

We are contrasting Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 4 0.08 N/A -2.43 0.00 CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 34.1% -10.7% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.3% and 66.91%. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.9%. Competitively, 2.85% are CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.