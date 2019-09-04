Comparison of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 4 0.08 N/A -2.43 0.00 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 34.1% -10.7% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.3% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.9% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 0.93%

For the past year Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has -68.74% weaker performance while Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has 0.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.