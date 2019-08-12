Comparison of Infosys Limited (INFY) and Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU)

We are contrasting Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) and Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infosys Limited 11 3.85 N/A 0.51 22.07 Virtusa Corporation 49 0.80 N/A 0.34 130.64

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Infosys Limited and Virtusa Corporation. Virtusa Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Infosys Limited. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Infosys Limited’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Virtusa Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Infosys Limited and Virtusa Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infosys Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Virtusa Corporation 0.00% 3.1% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.54 beta indicates that Infosys Limited is 46.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Virtusa Corporation’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.7% of Infosys Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 90.4% of Virtusa Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 18.2% of Infosys Limited’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.5% of Virtusa Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infosys Limited -1.22% 5.79% 5.11% 6.89% 14.16% 19.56% Virtusa Corporation -0.58% 0.2% -18.79% -7.46% -13.96% 4.91%

For the past year Infosys Limited has stronger performance than Virtusa Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Virtusa Corporation beats Infosys Limited.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies. The companyÂ’s products include Finacle, a banking solution that provides analytics, core banking, consumer e-banking, corporate e-banking, Islamic banking, mobile banking, origination, payments, SME enable, treasury, wealth management, and youth banking solutions. Its products also comprise Infosys Mana, a knowledge-based AI platform; Infosys Information Platform, an analytics platform that enables to get insights from various data sources for decisions across industries; AssistEdge, CreditFinanceEdge, ProcureEdge, and TradeEdge that are cloud-hosted business platforms; Panaya that enables various SAP and Oracle EBS changes; and Skava, which are digital experience solutions, as well as analytics, cloud, and digital transformation services. The company serves clients in the financial services, manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods and logistics, energy and utilities, communication and services, hi-tech, life sciences, healthcare and insurance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Infosys Technologies Limited and changed its name to Infosys Limited in June 2011. Infosys Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology (IT) services company. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services. The company also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering, CRM and SAP implementation, content management, enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and social media solutions; systems consolidation and rationalization, technology migration and porting, and legacy application Web-enablement; data management, business intelligence, reporting and decision support, master data management, data integration, and big data analytics; and software quality assurance and managed testing services. In addition, it offers application outsourcing services, such as the application maintenance and support, maintenance and enhancement of applications, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure services, and remote application monitoring and support; and IT efficiency improvement services. Further, the company offers digital transformation and innovation; operational excellence; and transformational solutions. Virtusa Corporation provides its services to communications and technology; banking, financial services, and insurance; and media and information industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation in April 2002. Virtusa Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.