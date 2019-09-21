Comparison of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 21 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 28 45.37 N/A -5.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of InflaRx N.V. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3%

Liquidity

InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.1 and 18.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. InflaRx N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for InflaRx N.V. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

InflaRx N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 106.90% and an $6 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

InflaRx N.V. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.6% and 87.2%. Competitively, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. was more bearish than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors InflaRx N.V. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.