Comparison of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 29 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 highlights InflaRx N.V. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us InflaRx N.V. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Liquidity

InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 while its Quick Ratio is 18.1. On the competitive side is, Urovant Sciences Ltd. which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for InflaRx N.V. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

InflaRx N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 109.06% and an $6 average price target. Competitively Urovant Sciences Ltd. has an average price target of $26, with potential upside of 231.21%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Urovant Sciences Ltd. seems more appealing than InflaRx N.V.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 75.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. had bearish trend while Urovant Sciences Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.