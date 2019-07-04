Comparison of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

As Biotechnology companies, InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 34 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 11 24.48 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights InflaRx N.V. and PolarityTE Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows InflaRx N.V. and PolarityTE Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -20.4% -19.7% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

InflaRx N.V. has a Current Ratio of 20.4 and a Quick Ratio of 20.4. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for InflaRx N.V. and PolarityTE Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of InflaRx N.V. is $6, with potential upside of 79.10%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.1% of InflaRx N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.7% of PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 31.2% of PolarityTE Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. -3.5% -15.19% 30% 28.2% 20.54% 14.38% PolarityTE Inc. -3.8% -5.92% -48.9% -39.6% -70% -39.96%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. had bullish trend while PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats on 5 of the 8 factors PolarityTE Inc.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.