Comparison of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

As Biotechnology companies, InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|InflaRx N.V.
|34
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.32
|0.00
|PolarityTE Inc.
|11
|24.48
|N/A
|-4.25
|0.00
Table 1 highlights InflaRx N.V. and PolarityTE Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows InflaRx N.V. and PolarityTE Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|InflaRx N.V.
|0.00%
|-20.4%
|-19.7%
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
InflaRx N.V. has a Current Ratio of 20.4 and a Quick Ratio of 20.4. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PolarityTE Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for InflaRx N.V. and PolarityTE Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|InflaRx N.V.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of InflaRx N.V. is $6, with potential upside of 79.10%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 62.1% of InflaRx N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.7% of PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 31.2% of PolarityTE Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|InflaRx N.V.
|-3.5%
|-15.19%
|30%
|28.2%
|20.54%
|14.38%
|PolarityTE Inc.
|-3.8%
|-5.92%
|-48.9%
|-39.6%
|-70%
|-39.96%
For the past year InflaRx N.V. had bullish trend while PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
InflaRx N.V. beats on 5 of the 8 factors PolarityTE Inc.
InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
