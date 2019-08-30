Comparison of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Both InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 25 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.36 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates InflaRx N.V. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of InflaRx N.V. is 18.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.1. The Current Ratio of rival NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. InflaRx N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for InflaRx N.V. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of InflaRx N.V. is $6, with potential upside of 111.27%. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 consensus price target and a 43.82% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that InflaRx N.V. seems more appealing than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats InflaRx N.V. on 6 of the 9 factors.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.