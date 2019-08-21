Comparison of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 26 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -3085.36 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for InflaRx N.V. and Immunomedics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for InflaRx N.V. and Immunomedics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

InflaRx N.V.’s upside potential is 113.52% at a $6 average target price. Immunomedics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24.33 average target price and a 74.41% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that InflaRx N.V. appears more favorable than Immunomedics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. has -91.81% weaker performance while Immunomedics Inc. has 3.36% stronger performance.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.