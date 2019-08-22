Comparison of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 26 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of InflaRx N.V. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows InflaRx N.V. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Liquidity

InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.1 and 18.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. InflaRx N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered InflaRx N.V. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

InflaRx N.V.’s average price target is $6, while its potential upside is 111.27%. On the other hand, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -3.88% and its average price target is $25. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that InflaRx N.V. seems more appealing than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares and 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. has -91.81% weaker performance while Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 804.26% stronger performance.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.