Comparison of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Since InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 34 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 argenx SE 121 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Demonstrates InflaRx N.V. and argenx SE earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us InflaRx N.V. and argenx SE’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -20.4% -19.7% argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for InflaRx N.V. and argenx SE.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00

InflaRx N.V. has a 79.10% upside potential and a consensus target price of $6. Meanwhile, argenx SE’s consensus target price is $150.5, while its potential upside is 4.98%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that InflaRx N.V. seems more appealing than argenx SE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.1% of InflaRx N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.81% of argenx SE are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. -3.5% -15.19% 30% 28.2% 20.54% 14.38% argenx SE 1.37% -1.08% 10.57% 29.47% 38.31% 31.15%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. was less bullish than argenx SE.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors argenx SE beats InflaRx N.V.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.