Comparison of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Since InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|InflaRx N.V.
|34
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.32
|0.00
|argenx SE
|121
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
Demonstrates InflaRx N.V. and argenx SE earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us InflaRx N.V. and argenx SE’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|InflaRx N.V.
|0.00%
|-20.4%
|-19.7%
|argenx SE
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for InflaRx N.V. and argenx SE.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|InflaRx N.V.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|argenx SE
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
InflaRx N.V. has a 79.10% upside potential and a consensus target price of $6. Meanwhile, argenx SE’s consensus target price is $150.5, while its potential upside is 4.98%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that InflaRx N.V. seems more appealing than argenx SE.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 62.1% of InflaRx N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.81% of argenx SE are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|InflaRx N.V.
|-3.5%
|-15.19%
|30%
|28.2%
|20.54%
|14.38%
|argenx SE
|1.37%
|-1.08%
|10.57%
|29.47%
|38.31%
|31.15%
For the past year InflaRx N.V. was less bullish than argenx SE.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors argenx SE beats InflaRx N.V.
InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
