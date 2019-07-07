Comparison of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

As Biotechnology companies, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|4.05
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|5121.44
|N/A
|-2.30
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-31.5%
|-24.7%
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-213.2%
|-130.9%
Volatility & Risk
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.15 beta, while its volatility is 115.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.16 beta is the reason why it is 116.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 and a Quick Ratio of 9.9. Competitively, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $17.5, while its potential upside is 104.20%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 55% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 67.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares. 2.86% are Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.33%
|-12.65%
|8.21%
|-39.58%
|-29.61%
|22.88%
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|-14.18%
|-11.25%
|52.61%
|26.71%
|-49.13%
|71.22%
For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than TG Therapeutics Inc.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.
