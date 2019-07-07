Comparison of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

As Biotechnology companies, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.05 N/A -0.28 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 6 5121.44 N/A -2.30 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -213.2% -130.9%

Volatility & Risk

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.15 beta, while its volatility is 115.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.16 beta is the reason why it is 116.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 and a Quick Ratio of 9.9. Competitively, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $17.5, while its potential upside is 104.20%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 67.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares. 2.86% are Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.33% -12.65% 8.21% -39.58% -29.61% 22.88% TG Therapeutics Inc. -14.18% -11.25% 52.61% 26.71% -49.13% 71.22%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.