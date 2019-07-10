Comparison of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Both Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 3.89 N/A -0.28 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 132 4.16 N/A 8.02 17.24

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Risk and Volatility

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.15. In other hand, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has beta of 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.9. The Current Ratio of rival Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73

Meanwhile, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s average price target is $170.82, while its potential upside is 19.70%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 99.6% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Insiders owned 2.86% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.33% -12.65% 8.21% -39.58% -29.61% 22.88% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.